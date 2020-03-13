Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Easterly Government Properties Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

DEA stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 215.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,306 shares of company stock valued at $688,320 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

