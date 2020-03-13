Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $370.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $385.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura upped their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.68.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $285.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe has a 52-week low of $252.03 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.