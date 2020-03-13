Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.