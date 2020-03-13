Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of ROIC opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

