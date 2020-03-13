Jennifer Gudenkauf Purchases 5,252 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf acquired 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,009.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,341.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:WBT opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Welbilt from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.