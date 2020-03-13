Joe Hudson Acquires 9,247 Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) insider Joe Hudson purchased 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87).

IBST stock opened at GBX 184.70 ($2.43) on Friday. Ibstock plc has a one year low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 284.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $755.90 million and a PE ratio of 11.19.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, research analysts predict that Ibstock plc will post 2159.0923961 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

IBST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 279 ($3.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target (down from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 278.50 ($3.66).

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.