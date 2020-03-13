John Patrick Nelson Purchases 1,089 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) President John Patrick Nelson bought 1,089 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $24,992.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Patrick Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, John Patrick Nelson bought 966 shares of Ames National stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,990.42.

Shares of ATLO opened at $18.80 on Friday. Ames National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $194.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ames National by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 549,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ames National by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ames National by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ames National by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

