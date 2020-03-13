Jonathan Sheena Sells 800 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 245,695 shares in the company, valued at $8,196,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 500 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $18,465.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $28.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,493 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Natera by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Natera by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 182,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 97,353 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.