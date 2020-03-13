JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €42.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JST. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of JST opened at €22.80 ($26.51) on Monday. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €23.55 ($27.38) and a 12 month high of €39.60 ($46.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €32.60 and its 200-day moving average is €30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.72 million and a PE ratio of 7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

