JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €7.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEO. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.07) target price on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.80 ($13.73).

LEO stock opened at €5.43 ($6.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.85. Leoni has a 1 year low of €7.01 ($8.15) and a 1 year high of €22.56 ($26.23). The firm has a market cap of $177.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.97.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

