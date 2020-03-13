K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €10.70 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SDF. Independent Research set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. K&S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.67 ($12.41).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €5.26 ($6.12) on Monday. K&S has a 52-week low of €7.12 ($8.28) and a 52-week high of €18.61 ($21.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.15 and a 200-day moving average of €11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

