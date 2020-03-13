KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Trading 0.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63, 199,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,295,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Specifically, EVP Benjamin Skuy acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAR. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,683,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,521,000 after purchasing an additional 617,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,841,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,682,000 after purchasing an additional 499,561 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,918 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

