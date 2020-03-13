Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €612.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €612.00 ($711.63) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KER has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €530.00 ($616.28) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €595.00 ($691.86) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €584.69 ($679.87).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €384.50 ($447.09) on Monday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €540.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €520.64.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

