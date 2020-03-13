Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KIM. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

