King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,100 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock valued at $140,078,535. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.96.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.