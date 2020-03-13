King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 245 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $133.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $129.24 and a 52-week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.65.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

