King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $261,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 41,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 367.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,185,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,044,000 after purchasing an additional 932,045 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 94,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 34,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,461. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

