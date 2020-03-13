King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $388,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.37%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,474,200 shares of company stock worth $54,512,299. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

