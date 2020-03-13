King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 284.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,579 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $26,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.1% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.76%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

