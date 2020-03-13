King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 30 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $40,059,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $26,445,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.64.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $386.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $522.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.43 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

