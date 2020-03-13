Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,864 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after buying an additional 11,052,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 91,031.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,482,000 after buying an additional 3,002,215 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,971,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 586.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,045,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after buying an additional 893,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $29.12 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra lifted their price target on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $426,412. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

