Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $30.07 and last traded at $30.59, 12,893,582 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 7,462,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Specifically, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $426,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 46.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,784,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,575,000 after purchasing an additional 67,301 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.