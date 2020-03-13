L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 641 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

