L & S Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,542,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,021,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 90,586 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Avalara by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 616,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,155,000 after acquiring an additional 212,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avalara by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,513,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 763,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,921,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $30,998.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,363. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

AVLR opened at $67.27 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -105.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

