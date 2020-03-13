L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,490,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,114.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,430.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,324.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

