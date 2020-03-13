L & S Advisors Inc Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Square by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Square by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Square by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 81,264 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Square stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,316 shares of company stock worth $8,395,705 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

