L & S Advisors Inc Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hubbell by 791.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,339,000 after purchasing an additional 440,506 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,022,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171,264 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 174.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 145,135 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $106.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

