L & S Advisors Inc Has $478,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Twilio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,920 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,997,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after acquiring an additional 215,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after acquiring an additional 215,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $567,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $2,470,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,307 shares of company stock worth $17,437,231 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

