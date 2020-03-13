L & S Advisors Inc Has $860,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.18.

SYK stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.46 and a 200-day moving average of $210.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

