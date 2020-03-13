L & S Advisors Inc Has $930,000 Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,885 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 10.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.96 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

