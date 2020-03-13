L & S Advisors Inc Invests $831,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,984 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,999,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in United Rentals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 129.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.12 and its 200 day moving average is $141.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

