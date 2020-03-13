L & S Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,448 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.66 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

