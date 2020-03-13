L & S Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Synopsys by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $1,499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,270 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average of $141.56.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.