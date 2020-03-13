L & S Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 47.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.74.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total transaction of $629,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,841,644.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,104 shares of company stock valued at $30,796,087. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $262.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.32. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

