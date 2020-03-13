L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $1 Million Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,604,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,672,060,000 after purchasing an additional 641,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,426,000 after purchasing an additional 262,321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,109,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,258,000 after purchasing an additional 264,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,652,000 after purchasing an additional 325,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,764,000 after purchasing an additional 120,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.