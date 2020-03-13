L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 1,443 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNKN. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.34.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

