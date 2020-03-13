L & S Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $502.00 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $460.00 and a 12 month high of $756.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $663.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.60.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

