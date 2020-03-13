L & S Advisors Inc Sells 16,419 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

