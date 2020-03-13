L & S Advisors Inc Sells 171 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHW opened at $482.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $417.49 and a one year high of $599.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $566.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $589.88.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

