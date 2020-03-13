L & S Advisors Inc Sells 20,057 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,057 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,358,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 332,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $54,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,146,321 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $186,349,000 after acquiring an additional 230,756 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.45.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $1,444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,415 shares of company stock worth $79,705,644. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.23. The company has a market cap of $138.34 billion, a PE ratio of 702.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

