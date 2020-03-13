L & S Advisors Inc Sells 20,545 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

