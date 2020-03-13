L & S Advisors Inc Sells 247 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 753.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 100,730 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,502,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 220,272 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $297.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $361.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 112.82%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

