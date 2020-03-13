L & S Advisors Inc Sells 6,665 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after acquiring an additional 881,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after acquiring an additional 115,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,554,000 after acquiring an additional 878,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.29.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALXN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

