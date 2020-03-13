L & S Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AT&T by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 774,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after buying an additional 74,875 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,656,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in AT&T by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 64,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 107,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $224.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.