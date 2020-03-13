Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 12737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Specifically, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,739,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,756 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $27,850.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,165 shares of company stock valued at $930,559. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $544.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1,192.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 608,708 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 54.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 26.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 4,305.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 156,323 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

