Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) versus Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Financial Review

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Laureate Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Laureate Education has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Laureate Education and Arco Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arco Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67

Laureate Education currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.66%. Arco Platform has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.76%. Given Laureate Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laureate Education and Arco Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $3.25 billion 0.89 $938.48 million $0.07 197.43 Arco Platform $100.06 million 9.49 -$22.54 million $0.27 148.41

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform. Arco Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laureate Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 28.61% 0.58% 0.23% Arco Platform -28.35% 8.92% 6.66%

Summary

Laureate Education beats Arco Platform on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also operates online institutions that offer professional degree programs primarily for the working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2019, it had a network consisted of 1,462 partner schools and 498,553 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

