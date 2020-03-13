Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 53,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.94 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

