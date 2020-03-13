Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average of $93.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

