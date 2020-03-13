Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

