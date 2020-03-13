Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $7.42 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 585,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

